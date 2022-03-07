Gambia: Yerro Mballow to Contest Upper Fulladu West Seat

Yerro Mballow has declared his intention to contest for the Upper Fulladu West Constituency under the ticket of National Unity Party (NUP).

A former journalist and a current teacher, Mr. Mballow expressed his desire to run as National Assembly Member (NAM) for the first time, while courting support to make his dream come true.

Speaking in an interview with The Point on Monday, Mr. Mballow said when voted as NAM for his constituency, he would bring development, progress and other changes that will be desired in the area. He added that as a legislator, he would listen to his people, translate their concerns into workable proposals, and build consensus to implement them.

"I will do the job with the involvement and openness of the people I represent, and I will take the time to share with my people their concerns, and their aspirations and I will sincerely have the willingness to discuss with matters to them."

"As we come closer to the parliamentary election, I encourage you to entrust me with your vote and voice to serve you fully well at the house of parliament - a mandate that I want you to entrust me and serve as a representative, and I am deeply moved by the expression of confidence from my supporters within the constituency and thank everyone from the core of my heart."

"My office will be open to all, and I will create an open door policy and create an office in the constituency where people within the constituency can visit and lodge their views, concerns, suggestion and needs, and in my tenure, I will establish a constituency development committee to steer the development initiatives of the constituency and I will pledge to contribute D5000 every month to the constituency.