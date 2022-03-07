Gambia: WCO SG Extols GRA's Darboe

4 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Abdoulie Nyockeh

The Secretary General of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Dr. Kunio Mikuriya, who was in the country for two-day visit, lavished praise on the firm commitment of the Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe of Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), saying WCO needs someone like him/he (Darboe)

He also extolled him for the successful implementation of the World Customs Organisation programmes and activities during the General Assembly Meeting.

He cited that the WCO needs more of his kind to make it a more vibrant organisation within West and Central Africa.

He also disclosed that Commissioner General Darboe is among the top persons that make him proud at the level of the World Customs organization due to his diligence, hard work and commitment towards the WCO.

The WCO SG also seized the opportunity to extole The Gambia government for the political will provided to GRA without any interference in the execution of their duties.

He also expressed joy and appreciation with the level of hospitality accorded to him in The Gambia particularly after meeting the Vice President and Minister of Finance.

He equally assured them that more capacity building would be provided to The Gambia through the Gambia Revenue Authority, while describing the Gambia as a peaceful country.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X