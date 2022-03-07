Gambia: Malick Nyang Shocks Purr Mu Lerr in WRG Event

Malick Nyang of Club Banjul Saku Ham Ham on Sunday put up a dominant display to defeat Purr Mu Lerr of Club Barra in a grand combat organised by Wrestling Revival Group (WRG) Promotion at the Serekunda West Mini Stadium.

The Banjul based wrestler was at his scintillating best as he dominated his Barra opponent from start to finish, needing just 3 minutes to send his fans into wild jubilations.

After his victory, Malick Nyang was handed the flag named after Aji Queen Jobe.

Elsewhere, Boy Abuko of Club Abuko Mbolo was declared winner of the Foni derby as Papa Sowe got what looks like a fractured finger during a heated exchange of blows.

Papa Sowe was later declared unfit to continue and Boy Abuko was awarded the flag named after Abdoulie Gillen, the First Vice President of the Gambia Wrestling Association.

Meanwhile, Sora of Club Jabang Mbolo defeated CFA of Club Tallinding Japoo to win the wrestling flag named after Mr Lamin Drammeh.

Elsewhere, in freestyle wrestling, Ama of Club Tallinding United defeated Bul Doff of Club Serekunda Gom Sa Rew to claim the flag named after Alagie Modou Sanyang.

Bebe Police of Club Feke Ma Si Boleh won Boy Sukuta of Club Sukutankulu through warning; Findi Ferr of Club Nema Saku Ham Ham defeated Boy Island of Club Yanda Mbaye.

Sapour of Club Ndungu Kebbeh drew against Bebe Bakh Yayi of Club Tysinger Family; Boy Justice of Club Jabang United wrestle down Arobas of Club Mara while Boy Banjul of Club Yundum Mbolo defeated Ndongo Dara of Club Ebo Town Mbolo.

The event was attended by hundreds of fans, spectators and wrestling enthusiasts.