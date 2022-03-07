Gambia: Dr. Ismaila Ceesay Pays Tribute Hon Sallah

The leader of Citizens' Alliance (CA), Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, has paid tribute to Hon. Halifah Sallah of People's Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) as veteran politician is set for retirement from active politics.

Dr. Ceesay praised Hon. Sillah for his tremendous contribution to the Gambian political spectrum.

The young politician put aside his political differences and took to his Twitter account to pay respect to his veteran colleague, who had served the Gambian electorates for over 3 decades with patriotism and unflinching loyalty.

"Dear. Hon. Halifa Sallah,

It's with the saddest of hearts that I write this farewell message to you," the Political Science lecturer wrote.

"Your retirement from active politics will leave a huge void in our political landscape. You are a true patriot & your leadership qualities inspired us all. Wishing you all the best," he added.

Sallah is a Gambian born politician, writer and sociology expert. He worked at the Department of Social Welfare upon returning to the country in the late 1970s from United States. In 1986, he helped co-found the People's Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) and was soon appointed as Secretary General. He was, and still is, a major contributor to 'Foroyaa' newspaper since the paper's establishment and co-edited the paper with Sidia Jatta.

All through his political career he has maintained a high-level of socio-political ethics based on principles and what maybe term as potical/political morality, earning him great respect from Gambians, especially among those educated and politically conscious, but also even among those who don't support him politically.

During the dictatorial regime of the APRC, he alongside his colleague and close associate, Sidia Jatta, was among the most active in keeping the regime accountable. He rejected various bids from the then government to serve the country. Despite series of arrests, detentions and threats, he maintained his stance in keeping the regime accountable.

Sallah emerged the coalition spokesperson following Barrow's election into office by Gambian electorates. His last bid of active politics would be the run for the Presidential Office in last year's December 4th election. He concluded his political career at the National Assembly as Serrekunda Central representative, where last Monday, he bid his colleagues farewell with an emotional discourse, which could, perhaps, be the most emotional political address the Gambia would ever hear from a politician.