Zimbabwe: Tough Times Ahead As Fuel Prices Shoot Up

7 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has raised fuel prices with immediate effect, citing the increase in international crude oil prices.

The development is set to see more price increases for basic goods and services, at time incomes are depressed.

In a statement, Zera said diesel would now cost ZW$195,99 per litre from ZW$168,17, while blend will go for ZW$195,72 from ZW$152,87.

The United States dollar price has been pegged at US$1,51 per litre from US$1,44 for diesel and US$1,51 from US$1,41 for petrol.

"Government has had to subsidise the final price to cushion the economy," the Zera statement read.

"The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio still remains at E0 (Ethanol zero). Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided by the fuel pricing regulations," the statement read.

