Tunisia: New Flight to Repatriate Tunisians Stranded in Ukraine - MFA

5 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A new flight to evacuate members of the Tunisian community stranded in Ukraine is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad.

The flight will be operated by national carrier Tunisair, via Bucharest International Airport (Romania) and Krakow International Airport (Poland), the department added in a statement Saturday evening

The ministry calls on community who landed in Poland and Romania and plan to return home to contact as soon as possible the Tunisian embassies in Warsaw and Bucharest to check if they are registered on the lists of people to be evacuated.

Some 433 Tunisians stranded in Ukraine have so far been brought back home via flights operated by civilian and military aircraft from Romania and Poland.

President Kaïs Saïed last Sunday said he had given instructions to evacuate members of the Tunisian community stranded in Ukraine by stepping up coordination with neighbouring countries, including Russia, Romania and Poland.

President Saied made these remarks at a meeting with Prime Minister Najla Bouden and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Othman Jerandi.

