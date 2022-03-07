Tunisia: STEG's Receivables From Its Customers Up 5 Percent Between January 2021 and 2022

6 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The receivables of the Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company (STEG) from its customers up 5% between January 2021 and 2022, from 2,377 million dinars (MD) in January 2021 to 2,281 MD in January 2022.

Director of relations with the citizen at the STEG Mounir Ghabri explained in a statement to TAP, that this drop is due to the efforts exerted by the company's employees and a certain awareness of a large number of customers who have been willing to pay their bills, in addition to the modern mechanisms of remote payment set up by the company to avoid queues in different regions.

The official pointed out that the company's debts with the customers of the low voltage network (residential and small businesses) are estimated at 1,018 MD against 122 MD for industrialists and hydraulic groups, 535 MD for public enterprises, 358 MD for public administrations and 148 MD for local authorities.

Ghabri said that the company is considering the organisation of a national campaign to encourage its customers to pay their bills.

