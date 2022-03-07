Tunisian Engineers' Association Calls for a Knowledge-Based Development Model

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Order of Engineers, on Saturday, called, for setting up a development model based on knowledge and allowing engineers to contribute to the country's development by helping them overcome obstacles.

In a statement to TAP, on the sidelines of a conference held on the observance of the World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development celebrated on March 4 each year, president of the Order of Engineers Kamel Sahnoun urged the government to pay more attention to engineers, recalling that a study is currently being prepared and will be presented to the government.

The objective is to establish a new model based on the knowledge economy, he added, deploring the current model based on lobbies and the cash economy that has lasted for some sixty years and led the country "to disaster".

He emphasised the need to encourage young engineers and to unleash creativity in order to overcome the current crisis facing the sector, regretting the departure of thousands of Tunisian engineers abroad in recent years.