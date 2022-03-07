Tunisia Observes Blue March - Raising Awareness About Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia observes as the other countries in the world the Blue March: A month to raise awareness of the dangers of colorectal cancer, which affects a large number of people, and of the importance of early screening and treatment.

The Directorate of Primary Health under the Health Ministry drew up in collaboration with all the stakeholders a comprehensive programme which includes a scientific meeting on colorectal cancer and a media campaign with awareness-raising materials on this issue, as well as an early breast cancer screening campaign.

The national colorectal cancer screening strategy targets the 50-74 age group to encourage early screening.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men and the second in women. 2,212 new cases were diagnosed in 2021 in Tunisia (1,050 women and 1,162 men) and it is expected that about 4,547 new cases are expected to be recorded annually in 2030 (2,163 women and 2,384 men).