Tunisia Observes Blue March - Raising Awareness About Colorectal Cancer Screening

6 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia observes as the other countries in the world the Blue March: A month to raise awareness of the dangers of colorectal cancer, which affects a large number of people, and of the importance of early screening and treatment.

The Directorate of Primary Health under the Health Ministry drew up in collaboration with all the stakeholders a comprehensive programme which includes a scientific meeting on colorectal cancer and a media campaign with awareness-raising materials on this issue, as well as an early breast cancer screening campaign.

The national colorectal cancer screening strategy targets the 50-74 age group to encourage early screening.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men and the second in women. 2,212 new cases were diagnosed in 2021 in Tunisia (1,050 women and 1,162 men) and it is expected that about 4,547 new cases are expected to be recorded annually in 2030 (2,163 women and 2,384 men).

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X