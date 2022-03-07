South Africa: Zondo Exposes Callous, Corrupt People Now Shamelessly Performing Legal Contortions

analysis

In a slightly saner political environment, the report of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture would have ended the political careers and/or public standing of most of those implicated by the report in fraud, corruption, money laundering and other dishonest and immoral behaviour. It would also have ended the electoral viability of the ANC. That this has not -- and probably will not -- happen, can in part be blamed on the partly successful judicialisation of public morality in SA.

Last week, the Zondo Commission released the third volume of its report into State Capture. The volume (consisting of more than 900 pages) provides exhaustive details of the generally corrupt relationship (Judge Hilary Squires might have called it a "mutually beneficial symbiosis") between the Bosasa group of companies, on the one hand, and the ANC, and ANC and ANC-aligned public figures, on the other. Some of those implicated in the report (as well as their cheerleaders) have latched on to the fact that the report does not make any definitive findings on their criminal guilt and does not instruct the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prosecute any of them, with some even falsely claiming that the report exonerates them....