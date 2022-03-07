Kenya: Nyanza MPs Accuse DP Ruto of Tainting the Image of Kenya

Homa Bay — Three ODM legislators from Homa-Bay County have accused Deputy President William Ruto of tainting the image of country during his ongoing tours abroad.

The National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi, Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga and Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo alleged that Ruto had gone to the USA and Europe to address his grievances to the wrong people.

Mbadi said it was wrong for Ruto to claim that President Uhuru Kenyatta had been taken hostage by the Opposition.

Speaking during a campaign rally at Nyakiamo Stadium in Sindo township, Mbadi who is gunning for position of Homa-Bay Governor said it was wrong for Ruto to portray Kenya negatively before the international community.

"It is unfortunate that Ruto had chosen to talk ill of the government in which he serves in the wrong forum and worse still in foreign countries," Mbadi said.

He urged Ruto to raise his grievances internally through the relevant channels.

"We need to promote cohesion in our country by embracing dialogue and solving our issues amicably," Mbadi said.

On her part, Dr Gogo challenged Ruto to be patriotic and respect the president. She spoke Sunday at Odienya Chief's Camp when she distributed buses to schools in her constituency.

"A statesman cannot do what Ruto has done to Kenya in America. It is wrong to expose your country negatively before foreigners," Dr Gogo said.

She described Ruto as a candidate who had sensed defeat. "What he has done is a sign of defeat and he should slow down," said Gogo.

Wanga who spoke at Maram Village in Ndhiwa Constituency during a meeting with bodaboda riders also claimed that Ruto had addressed his grievances to the wrong audience.

She argued that Americans do not vote in Kenya nor do they conduct our elections.

"Ruto has addressed his grievances to the wrong people because American citizens do not vote in Kenya. Let him direct the grievances to the right people," Wanga said.

She urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to summon Ruto and put him to task over his vote rigging claims.

"The IEBC should summon Ruto the same way it did to Murang'a Woman Rep Sabina Chege. We don't want leaders to raise baseless allegations," Wanga. - Kna