Tanzania: DC Calls for Protecting Water Sources

ARUSHA District Commissioner Saidi Mtanda has urged Arusha residents to protect water sources for future generations.

The District Commissioner underscored the importance of protecting and conserving the water sources in a bid to reduce risks to public health and control water treatment costs.

Speaking here midweek, Mr Mtanda called on Arusha residents to be vigilant enough in reporting to authorities individuals who tamper with the sources.

"We all have this noble responsibility of protecting water sources at any cost and expose those behind the destruction of such important sources," the DC said.

Mr Mtanda further warned the residents on the consequences of tampering with the water sources, insisting that the government will press criminal charges against such individuals.

On his part, Pangani Water basin Managing director Segule Segule informed the District Commissioner that the authority was charged with proper management of water resources and was mandated to apprehend anyone tampering with water resources.

"Our role is to ensure that these sources remain intact as far as clean water is concerned and we would not hesitate to penalize anyone found tampering with them," he said.

Pangani Basin Water Board (PBWB) was established in July, 1991 in accordance with the Water Utilization (Control and Regulation) Act number 42 of 1974 and its subsequent amendments number 10 of 1981.

The former Act was repealed by Water Resources Management Act Number 11 of 2009.

It is a trans-boundary basin shared by Tanzania and Kenya covering an area of about 58,400 square kilometer, of which 93 per cent is in Tanzania while the remaining seven lies in Kenya.

The basin hosts a population of about 4.7 million people with the largest proportion of population is in the rapidly growing cities of Arusha and Tanga and one in Moshi Municipal.