Tanzania: Crdb Subsidiary in DRC Now in 3rd Quarter

CRDB Bank has said the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will open doors to customers in this year's third quarter with a capital of 30 million US dollars (70bn/-).

The bank is currently doing final touches at the building which will house the lender's subsidiary in Lubumbashi, Katanga Province.

CRDB Chairman Dr Ally Laay told DAILY NEWS they planned to open the subsidiary in May but faced some delays and pushback the date to the third quarter of this year.

"We are pushing harder to open the subsidiary at the third quarter... if it was not for these delays we could be at Congo now," Dr Laay said at the sideline of the inauguration of CRDB headquarters on Saturday. The event was graced by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The lender is already in Burundi with three branches and ranked at number three out of 15 banks and said want to be the largest bank in Bujumbura.

CRDB Managing Director Abdulmajid Nsekela said the bank will start serving the new market with a capital of 70bn/-.

"We will start with 70bn/- at DRC. But we are also looking for new five frontiers in the continent," Mr Nsekela said.

The MD named the five new markets Zambia, Malawi, Comoro, Uganda and Kenya.

Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Governor Florens Luoga said the achievement of the banking sector in the country has pushed other EAC and SADC governors to ask specifically the BoT to persuade local leaders to invest in their countries.

"I have talked with some banks and told them we should not waste this golden opportunity," Prof Luoga said during the official launch of CRDB HQ at the Palm Beach area in Dar es Salaam.

"This shows the stride of achievement our banks have made over time, especially in mitigating the impact of Covid-19 and digital innovations," Prof Luoga said.

At the Annual General Meeting last May, the bank told shareholders that the central bank gave CRDB Bank a green light to open a subsidiary in DRC.

CRDB Board almost four years ago approved the Group's entry into Congo to enable the lender to achieve its dream to become a regional powerhouse.

The bank's first subsidiary was opened in Burundi almost a decade ago and the subsidiary took two years to break even today CRDB is a top three out of 15 banks.

"Our ambition to become a regional powerhouse gained momentum last year, with preliminary engagements bringing us a step closer to the dream," Dr Laay told the AGM.

Under the stewardship of Dr Laay, CRDB is the largest bank in Tanzania in terms of assets, customer deposits, loan portfolios, and branch networks.