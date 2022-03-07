Tanzania: Brave U-17 Girls Geared to Downsize Botswana

6 March 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Elkana Kuhenga

THE National Under-17 Women team's Head Coach Bakari Shime says the players' morale is high, and they are ready to secure a home victory against Botswana in the World Cup qualifying game at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar today.

Shime made the remarks yesterday at a press conference held in Zanzibar, bringing together both team coaches. The Botswana coach Qaitse Moeti noted that he aims to use today's game as a class to tutor his players on how to compete.

During the press conference, Shime enlightened the journalists that the seven days camp went well and all the players are healthy. He further insisted that they have given the match weight as it is crucial to win the home game and score many goals without conceding a goal.

"We thank God we are all healthy, and our programme has gone well. The players' morale is high.

This is a home game, and we have to play well without conceding a goal and score many goals. I hope the girls will execute the mission we have begun well by fulfilling all the instructions we gave them to ensure good results."

The Tanzanian team coach encouraged the fans to show up in large numbers as their support will ensure victory and bring pride to the country as the target is to grab a ticket to the FIFA U-17 World Cup finals.

"I call on the fans to come out in large numbers and support their team. Every Tanzanian has a responsibility to contribute to this journey to ensure we go to the FIFA U-17 World Cup finals."

The Botswana coach Moeti on his side told the press: "We are prepared for the game, we are not here to look much on the results, and we are here to teach our players how to compete.

The most important is how to understand the game. Whatever we shall do, we will be determined to get good results. Although any result we obtain will be fine with us."

After today's encounter, Tanzania will travel to Botswana for the return leg on March 20th, where the aggregate winner will advance to the second round.

29 nations out of 54 CAF member national teams entered the qualifying rounds. The draw was held on May 10th 2021, at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The second-round winner will sail to the third and final round of the qualifier games.

At the end of the qualifier rounds, three African teams will qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India as the CAF representatives.

Tanzania has struggled to qualify for this global competition; it tried the men's senior team (Taifa Stars) and under-20 women's team (Tanzanite) but failed.

Although Taifa Stars and Tanzanite failed to qualify, the national amputee football team (Tembo Warriors) sailed to the World Cup after hammering Cameroon 5-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam last year.

