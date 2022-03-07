Tanzania: Govt Hails Women Entrepreneurs for Raising Goods Standards

MINISTER of State in Vice President Office (Union and Environment), Selemani Jafo has commended women entrepreneurs for the improvement of their products which enabled them to meet national and international standards.

He made the remarks in Dar es Salaam yesterday when he was opening the second women's exhibitions which are organized by the Tanzania Women Chamber of Commerce (TWCC), going on at Mnazi Mmoja funded by GIZ.

He said he visited several pavilions and witnessed different products produced by women which is in good standard something he appreciated and urged them to continue improving their products every time.

"Am happy to see many of your products are certified by the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) and has a barcode which means they qualify to be sold in big supermarkets inside and outside the country," he said.

Minister Jafo hailed the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) for supporting women in their quest to produce high quality goods.

However, he directed the TBS to continue helping women groups in acquiring the quality mark of standards and also addressing various challenges that impede them from improving the quality and quantity of goods.

Either, Jafo said women, through their umbrella TWCC, have been courageous to establish business groups that produce different products and contribute immensely to the growth of the country's economy through taxes.

He said despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Tanzania's economy continued to be stable and women contributed a lot to jobs created through the business they introduce.

Minister said many women have benefited from the 10 per cent loans that come from different district councils which enabled them to start their business adding that evidence shows that the majority of them have repaid their loans without any complications

"When I was visiting pavilions some of you told me that you sell your products outside the country. That encouraged me a lot I commend you for the stage you have reached but don't relax you must continue improving your product," said Jafo

Speaking earlier, the TBS Quality Control Officer, Amiti Msanjila said the standards watchdog participated in the women entrepreneurs exhibitions to provide education to participants on how to acquire quality mark of standards, registration of food and cosmetics products.

Msanjila said TBS has been providing for free the quality mark of standards to entrepreneurs after submitting an introduction letter from the Small Industries Development Organisation (SIDO) as well as having capital below 70m/-.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"SIDO writes a letter to TBS to introduce an entrepreneur and after that the standard watchdog issues the quality mark of standard," Msanjila explained.

The quality mark of standards is fundamental in creating confidence in consumers that the products they want to buy is safe and have met the required standards.

On her part, the TBS Public Communications Manager, Gladness Kaseka said the women's exhibitions have attracted 400 participants from different parts of the country and this has been an important platform for providing education geared at improving the quality of their goods.

The Chairperson of TWCC, Mercy Sila said the chamber has enabled many women businesses to grow from the very humble beginning because they facilitate them when opportunities arise.