Tanzania: 'Samia Has Met Our Expectations'

FEMALE leaders have commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for meeting their expectations by successfully delivering social services and improving the livelihood of Tanzanians.

They said, between March last year to date, the government under the administration of President Samia has managed to improve education, increase supply of clean water, electricity and health services.

The leaders aired their views on Saturday during a zoom meeting held under the theme; 'Women and Leadership Ahead of President Samia's One Year in the Office'.

President Samia took oath of office on March 19 last year following the demise of the former President the late Dr John Magufuli who passed on March 17 in a Dar es Salaam hospital.

Speaking during the symposium, a veteran politician who once served as the President of Pan African Parliament (PAP), Ms Getrude Mongella commended the Head of State for her efforts to maintain national peace and unity through her administration.

She said, the President also managed to improve education by ensuring construction of sufficient number of classrooms and other supporting infrastructures that help to upgrade the skills of students and make them competent.

"But I suggest the need to enhance provision of adult education for them to be competent and meet the advancement of science and technology," she said.

She added that with the record that President Samia has set, women are now proud of the contribution that they have on bringing development through leadership positions and other roles.

Her views were seconded by Angellah Kairuki, who is the Chairperson of Generation Equality Forum; saying the president has promoted gender equality and women's welfare.

"President Samia has ensured timely disbursement of funds for development projects, especially on education, water and health sectors. Also under her administration the government has instructed financial institutions to lower loan interest rates for women," she said.

Adding; "The government has issued a 200m/- loan for women in Buguruni who have now manufactured bricks, this is one of the examples on how President Samia is walking the talk on uplifting living standards for women."

For her part, the Tanzania Ambassador to the United States, Ms Elsie Kanza shared the experience on what Tanzanian women can learn from those in the US.

She said, women have a great role to play in building the economy through venturing in different businesses that can create employment for others.

"Here in the US, women have engaged in large businesses and they are well performing in the market," she said.

She added that in the US, there are around 500 fortune companies, where 41 of them are run by women while two of them are black Americans.

In this case, she challenged Tanzanians to continue supporting women by creating a conducive environment for them to engage in business, running top companies and trust them in leadership positions.

"Women need to be encouraged, supported and provided with a conducive environment for them to demonstrate their ability and capabilities towards building the economy," urged the diplomat.

Going forward, she assured that the embassy will continue to connect Tanzanians to all available opportunities in the US for individual and national interest.