Tanzania: Census Awareness Impresses Z'bar VP

ZANZIBAR First Vice President, Mr Othman Masoud Othman has expressed satisfaction with the increasing public awareness about the National Population and Housing Census slated for later this year.

The VP expressed his satisfaction when he met with the Census Commissioner (Zanzibar) Ambassador Mohammed Haji Hamza who visited him at his office to give progress of the census preparations.

He commended the ongoing efforts and political will by leaders at various levels to educate and explain to the people the importance of the exercise for the national development.

"It is encouraging to see the awareness campaign and advocacy programs have been showing success. Thanks to political leaders, NGOs, and executives led by the census commissioners," Mr Othman.

The First VP also talked about how the ongoing National Addressing and Postcode System (NAPS) will also help to ensure the planned population and housing census is successful.

"The successful implementation of NAPS is a crucial step towards having an effective Population and Housing Census," he said, urging the census officials to identify various challenges that may arise during the preparation and actual counting.

Mr Othman mentioned some of the challenges that may discourage people is the presence of some citizens who so far do not have the required Zanzibari resident Identification Card (ZanID). He advised respective authorities to ensure every Zanzibari at the required age get the ID without delays.

In response, Ambassador Hamza explained that the pilot census has been successful and that the process of allocating areas for census in Zanzibar has now been completed by 100 percent.

"A team of experts from the Office of the Chief Government Statistician- Zanzibar was sent to mainland Tanzania to share experience about the census and area demarcation," he noted.

Mr Hamza said his office is continuing to solicit additional funds for the census as the government has allocated 70 per cent, and the remaining 30 per cent is expected to be raised from donors'/development partners and other stakeholders .

He noted that the census was expected to be successful because public awareness is high and efforts by leaders to mobilize the community have been good.