Tanzania: Noble Project to Address Truancy Among Students

7 March 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abdinego Martin in Simanjiro

A food distribution programme is set to address truancy among students in the drought-hit Simanjiro district.

Implemented by World Vision Tanzania (VVT), the programme will now see students attending class after five months of dodging following severe drought that had hit the area.

Speaking here midweek, area District Commissioner Suleiman Serera exuded optimism that the programme will boost classroom attendance and eventually increase the cognitive function and academic performance of the learners.

"It was evident that students couldn't have stayed in their classrooms on empty stomachs, we therefore laud VVT's move for encouraging school attendance," explained Dr Serera.

The DC admitted that lack of food at the institution has disrupted learning, with many children skipping classes.

He further challenged parents hailing from the pastoralist communities to complement the efforts of stakeholders in ensuring that students don't skip classes for lack of food.

"Let's not get to that point mindful of how important education is to our kids," he appealed.

Dr Serera assured that the government will continue working with stakeholders in implementing development projects.

On her part, livelihood specialist at World Vision Tanzania Ms Rahel Pazzia, said the evangelical Christian humanitarian aid, development, and advocacy organization is dedicated to work towards the welfare of children families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice.

Through the Ruvuremit development project, World Vision Tanzania handed over relief food aid, including 50.7 tonnes of maize flour, 27.6 tonnes of beans and 2,200 liters of cooking oil, to the tune of 148mn/-, targeting 3,696 beneficiaries.

World Vision is a humanitarian and development organization which started operating in Tanzania in 1981.

The organization focuses on improving children's well-being through child-focused transformational development, disaster management and promotion of justice.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X