Tanzania: Noble Project to Address Truancy Among Students

A food distribution programme is set to address truancy among students in the drought-hit Simanjiro district.

Implemented by World Vision Tanzania (VVT), the programme will now see students attending class after five months of dodging following severe drought that had hit the area.

Speaking here midweek, area District Commissioner Suleiman Serera exuded optimism that the programme will boost classroom attendance and eventually increase the cognitive function and academic performance of the learners.

"It was evident that students couldn't have stayed in their classrooms on empty stomachs, we therefore laud VVT's move for encouraging school attendance," explained Dr Serera.

The DC admitted that lack of food at the institution has disrupted learning, with many children skipping classes.

He further challenged parents hailing from the pastoralist communities to complement the efforts of stakeholders in ensuring that students don't skip classes for lack of food.

"Let's not get to that point mindful of how important education is to our kids," he appealed.

Dr Serera assured that the government will continue working with stakeholders in implementing development projects.

On her part, livelihood specialist at World Vision Tanzania Ms Rahel Pazzia, said the evangelical Christian humanitarian aid, development, and advocacy organization is dedicated to work towards the welfare of children families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice.

Through the Ruvuremit development project, World Vision Tanzania handed over relief food aid, including 50.7 tonnes of maize flour, 27.6 tonnes of beans and 2,200 liters of cooking oil, to the tune of 148mn/-, targeting 3,696 beneficiaries.

World Vision is a humanitarian and development organization which started operating in Tanzania in 1981.

The organization focuses on improving children's well-being through child-focused transformational development, disaster management and promotion of justice.