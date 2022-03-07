Tanzania: Tz, UNHCR to Re-Launch Voluntary Repatriation Programme

TANZANIA and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have agreed to re-launch the voluntary repatriation programme to Burundi and improve refugee livelihood opportunities.

The agreement was reached on Wednesday during a high-level dialogue in Dar es Salaam to discuss refugee protection and solutions, support to host communities and increase their partnership.

UNHCR's Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, Ms Gillian Triggs said for decades, Tanzania has generously opened its doors and become a safe haven for thousands of people who were forced to flee due to conflict.

"This dialogue was an excellent opportunity for the Tanzanian government and UNHCR to recognize the many achievements so far and agree on ways to improve refugees' living conditions, continue to search for long-lasting solutions as well as increase support to the communities that are hosting them," said MrTriggs.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Liberata Mulamula said the dialogue demonstrated the importance the government attaches to the partnership between Tanzania and UNHCR, which is underpinned by mutual trust, a sense of responsibility and shared values.

Acknowledging Tanzania's long-standing commitment to hosting refugees and in line with the Global Compact on Refugees, the dialogue also agreed on further efforts to improve access to territory and international protection, enhance the asylum adjudication systems and structures.

The dialogue also noted the critical role played by the international community in supporting the refugees operations and encouraged additional support to be provided in maintaining the level of services for the refugees and increase the support to host communities, in line with the Global Compact on Refugees and burden sharing principles.

"Serving refugees is an international responsibility that has never been easy and that the host country cannot do on its own," said Minister for Home Affairs, Engineer Hamad Masauni.

He added, "It is the partnership activity which requires efforts by multiple stakeholders. Therefore, we appeal to donor countries to match the Government's efforts and step-up financial support to the response."

UNHCR's Assistant High Commissioner for Operation, Mr Raouf Mazou said providing support to refugees year upon year is extremely challenging, and UNHCR remain committed to supporting Tanzania so that refugees and the communities that host them are able to have access to basic services and be supported with livelihood opportunities.

"But we need the financial support from the international community to be able to do so," said Mr Mazou.

According to UNHCR Of the $114.5m needed to assist refugees and host communities in Tanzania this year, only 33 per cent has been made available so far.

Upon the conclusion of the dialogue, a set of key recommendations were jointly adopted by the government of Tanzania and UNHCR in a joint communiqué.

As of 31 January 2022, the United Republic of Tanzania hosted over 247,000 refugees and asylum-seekers mainly from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).