Tanzania: NSSF Donates Medical Equipment to Zanzibar Hospital

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has provided medical equipment to Mnazi Mmoja Hospital in Zanzibar to improve health care services at the hospital.

Some of the equipment offered are maternity beds and blood pressure checking machines.

Handing over the equipment on Friday, NSSF Public Relations and Education Manager, Lulu Mengele said the Fund recognizes the diverse needs of the community through its Community Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy.

She said one of the key areas where the Fund provides services is in the health sector and this is why they decided to raise money as NSSF women employees to support health care services.

The Fund provides such assistance to address the challenges of shortage of medical equipment at the hospital to serve mothers and other patients.

"NSSF is donating the equipment ahead of the International Women's Day celebrations which are scheduled for March 8th with

this year's theme, 'Generation of Justice and Equality for Sustainable Development' The Fund has decided to support medical equipment at this Mnazi Mmoja hospital to save lives of our citizens who receive care," she said.

Speaking on behalf of the hospital's management and the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children of Zanzibar, the Executive Director of the Hospital, Dr Msafiri Marijani thanked the NSSF for the medical equipment at a time when the hospital was in great need and pledged that the equipment would be used for the intended purpose.

NSSF Women's Chairperson, Vaileth Segeja, said they provided the aid because the Fund has a policy of providing social assistance, and called on all women in the informal sector to join Social Security Funds including NSSF and Zanzibar Social Security Fund (ZSSF) for life, their present and future.

For his part, Nassor Hassan who is the ZSSF Administrative Officer said the main function of the Social Security Funds is to protect the community in disasters including disease.

That is the reason NSSF decided to provide such medical equipment to save people's lives.