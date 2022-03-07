Tanzania: Mwinyi Urges Women's Economic Empowerment

Hussein Mwinyi has called on local lenders to support his government's efforts to increase the participation of women in the blue economy value chain, by financing their engagement in the lucrative industry.

Dr Mwinyi called for the banks' support over the weekend, when he hosted leaders of Tanzania Commercial Bank (TCB) at State House, where he also invited other stakeholders to partner with his administration to empower women economically.

According to him, no stone will be left unturned in the endeavour to capitalise on the potential of the blue economy to propel the growth and development of the Spice Islands.

"The vision of my government is to transform Zanzibar's economy, therefore we will partner and work with stakeholders like you particularly in uplifting the economic status of women," Dr Mwinyi told the TCB delegation that was led by Chief Executive Officer Sabasaba Moshingi.

According to the Isles leader, supporting women financially was critical in Zanzibar, where they comprise the majority of general entrepreneurs, especially those involved in seaweed farming.

He commended TCB for its readiness to finance the participation of women entrepreneurs in the development of the blue economy and growth of the whole of Zanzibar.

President Mwinyi called on the bank to extend more loans to women in the isles, saying its 3bn/- credit to them had been impactful in their lives and productive activities.

Dr Mwinyi further noted that the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar was ready to partner with TCB in addressing pertinent issues that limit readily availability of credit, notably high interest rates and loan guarantees.

In support of the blue economy, TCB organised its Business Forum for Women in Zanzibar, which Dr Mwinyi said was an ideal platform for not only economic empowerment but also ensuring women entrepreneurs participate fully in the prosperity of the ocean economy.

The focus of the conference whose opening was graced by President Mwinyi was on the pivotal role women can play to boost the fortunes of the blue economy and participation in sustainable development.

Mr Moshingi said the Zanzibar forum was the fourth to be held since TCB embarked on the mission to make banking work for women. Its predecessors took place last year with Dodoma hosting the inaugural roundtable whereas the second and third were held in Mbeya and Mwanza respectively.

Committing the lender to fully participate in the blue economy, Mr Moshingi applauded Dr Mwinyi's vision of how to optimally harness marine and coastal resources for sustainable development.

According to him, the ocean economy has all it takes to uplift Zanzibar to new economic growth heights and development levels.