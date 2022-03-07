South Africa: How Universities Can Play a Central Role in Fostering a Transformative Approach to Climate Change

analysis

The recently released IPCC report warns that we have little time left to make a difference on climate change. Universities can be leaders in society's efforts in this regard. It's a matter of recognising their responsibilities and choosing the right priorities.

The report of the International Panel on Climate Change warns that profound change is needed to restrict global warming to the predicted increase of 1.50C above pre-industrial levels over the next two decades. To prevent further warming by 2100, the report argues, this change must be transformational.

Concerted effort from multiple stakeholders across the public and private sectors, civil society and academia are needed to address the climate emergency. The IPCC has previously described transformational change as "rapid and far-reaching transitions in energy, land, urban and infrastructure (including transport and buildings), and industrial systems". The report released on 28 February 2022 outlines options for adaptation to climate change.

Wits Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Zeblon Vilakazi, argues that the climate crisis is an emergency that should be prioritised by individuals, cities, governments, corporates, civil society, the media and universities. Universities have a particularly significant role to play in achieving sustainable outcomes that benefit everyone, he says.

The Talloires Declaration (1990)...