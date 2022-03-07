South Africa: Zuma Backs Russia Once Again, Calling Putin 'A Man of Peace'

6 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

As debate rages over South Africa's position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Jacob Zuma has backed Vladimir Putin, an ally who shares common conspiracy theories.

As Russian forces continued their shelling of Ukrainian cities on Sunday, former president Jacob Zuma described Russian President Vladimir Putin as "a man of peace" whose actions were justified in response to the threats posed by the US, and Nato's eastward expansion.

Zuma's support for Putin was to be expected after South Africa abstained from a United Nations (UN) vote condemning Russia's aggression, as parts of the ANC are reluctant to support the West's response to the invasion, with other party allies blaming the conflict squarely on the US and the West.

A statement from the Jacob G Zuma Foundation, written after Zuma "felt it would be remiss of him not to exercise his constitutionally enshrined freedom of expression", repeated Russian talking points that Putin expressed both before and after the invasion.

Like many other ANC members, Zuma reportedly received training in the then Soviet Union during the struggle against apartheid and he revived South Africa's relationship with Russia during his 10 years as president, including joining BRICS.

Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene told the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X