Kenya: KICD Chief Warns Candidates, Parents Against Falling Prey to Fraudsters Selling Fake Exams

Kisumu — Students sitting the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) have been warned not to fall to conmen selling fake examination papers.

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Chief Executive Officer Prof Charles Ong'ondo said the government is aware of people out to con parents and students during the examination period which commenced on Monday.

"We have information up to now about a few people who still want to give the impression that exams can be leaked," he said.

Ong'ondo said no examination can be leaked and told students to concentrate on the exercise without any undue pressure.

He said the management of the examination is top notch and there will is no room any leakage of the examination papers.

Ong'ondo noted Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has been categorical that measures have been put in place to block any leakage of examinations.

"The way these exams are managed, there can be no leakage," he said.

He said parents should be wary of people out to sell them examination papers, terming them "fake".

"If somebody comes to you or to any child purporting to be selling you an exam, that will be a fake one and you will be wasting your money," he said.

Ong'ondo oversaw the commencement of the exam papers and distribution in a number of schools in Kisumu County on Monday after overseeing the opening of the examination container located at the Kisumu Central Deputy County Commissioner's office.

He encouraged learners to write the exams without any fear since the government has factored in the challenges that faced learning institutions across the country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The government is aware that the exams were done under difficult conditions, shortened semesters and consequences of the pandemic," he said.

He assured that as CS Magoha has announced in the past, COVID-19 disruptions will be factored in, in the setting of examination and ultimately processing of exams.

There were no immediate hitches recorded in Kisumu which has a population of 34,717 students when KCPE kicked off on Monday.

The county reported three special cases, with one girl that delivered Sunday night and will be sitting her exams in a hospital.

Two others were in prison, charged with different offences and according to Ong'ondo arrangements had been made to ensure they sit the exams.