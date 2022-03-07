Rwanda: Rubavu Residents Express Optimism as Govt Announces Reopening Land Borders

Effective March 7, government of Rwanda will fully open land borders, two years after they were closed to ordinary traffic as one of the measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through the country's land borders, the only people allowed to cross were trucks transporting merchandise and emergency travelers like Rwandans returning from neighbouring countries.

Among the borders that have been affected include Petite Barriere in Rubavu District, which links Rwanda to the Democratic Republic Democratic of Congo (RDC).

Prior to the pandemic, over 50,000 people used to cross the border daily, making it one of the busiest land borders in the world.

Petite Barriere has for decades been a source of income to thousands of people in both Goma and Gisenyi communities with most eking a living from informal trade across borders.

Since the closure of the border over the pandemic, life has changed for the worse for many in Rubavu and across in Goma town.

Following the announcement by the Office of Prime Minister that the borders would open, The New Times visited the border post and engaged informal business operators on how they welcomed the news of reopening.

High trading costs

Many traders said that much as the two countries had worked out a plan to allow some traders to cross, the cost of doing business was very high for many of them.

At Petite Barriere Border Post, there is a cooperative for people with disability (COTTRARU) whose main business is to transport goods across the border using tricycles.

Augustin Twagirimana, 55, a father of four and single parent, has been part of this cooperative for ten years.

"Before the outbreak of Covid-19, things were much easier. You would only be required to get a day pass (Jeton) at the border and that would facilitate you for all the transactions during the entire day," he said, adding that he used to cross multiple times.

He said that amidst several movement restrictions occasioned by Covid, they are supposed to take a Covid-test, while the 'jeton' had been discontinued, and anyone crossing is supposed to use a laissez passer, which costs 12,000.

"This brought enormous pressure on us and made conducting business very costly," he said.

The impact of the Covid-19 is very clear at the border. Traffic has significantly reduced at what used to be a lively border. Those whose earning depended on the high traffic like Twagirimana are only looking forward with optimism that the latest decision will increase traffic and by extension business activity.

Zinati Mukabya, 49, is another member of COTTRARU.

Feeding a family of nine, Mukabya who also says the closure of the border caused a lot of problems including struggle to get meals for some families.

"Today, I can only get Rwf1500, but I have to take a motorbike for Rwf500 to take me home... it therefore becomes difficult to feed the family with the remaining income, let alone meeting other costs," she said.

Many members of the cooperative said that several of their colleagues decided to stay home because they could not afford the testing fee.

They say that since the reopening of the border has been informed by the significant reduction of cases of Covid-19, their hope is that the mandatory testing will also be relaxed.

The border is a source of livelihood for many Rwandans as well as Congolese, including Kaseka Mwindo, a 30-year old vendor of agricultural produce, which he mainly gets from Gisenyi and sells in Goma.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mwindo said: "Mpaka ni Shamba letu (the border is our farm). I built a house for my family from this business. I am so excited they are fully opening it."

"With the reopening, we expect the traffic to return. However, my prayer is that Covid-19 fee (Rwf5,000) is reduced or even the mandatory testing be completely scrapped."

Speaking to The News Times, the Executive Secretary of Gisenyi Sector, Jean Bosco Tuyishime said that the reopening of land borders has a meaningful impact on communities in both countries.

"There have been a lot of challenges since the border was closed. The people of both cities have many reasons for which they cross daily. Many of them are into business while others are social visits - some people have families from either side of the border. The decision to therefore resume normal cross border activity naturally causes a lot of excitement among peoples of both countries," he said.