Liberia: Pres. Weah - It's Time to Dedicate Projects

President George Manneh Weah, On Friday, 4 March 2022 dedicated a re-modeled corporate headquarters of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) in Monrovia, saying he is no longer breaking grounds but dedicating projects.

The cost of the newly constructed and re-modeled headquarters of NafAA is estimated at a little over $200, 000 United States dollars.

Speaking at the occasion marking the dedication of the project, President Weah acknowledged the effort of NafAA Director-General Emma Glasco and her team for the hard work done thus far.

He also encouraged heads of government ministries and agencies that do not have headquarters to strive to do so because he is no longer interested in breaking grounds, but is interested in dedicating government projects.

President Weah named the National Port Authority (NPA), Liberia Petroleum Refinery Corporation (LPRC), and Maritime Authority, among others, as institutions that have braved the storm to build their own head offices in the country.

"You are all witnesses to the fact that it doesn't matter your age but what matters is your diligence and your willingness to work so you can always deliver," President Weah said.

He noted that his vision is not against old people, but to create a peaceful working environment where the older and the younger generation can work together to achieve one common goal.

"As I said before in my last cabinet meeting that I will no longer break - ground, I am serious about what I said and I am glad that DG Glassco and her team got my message clearly that I will only come to dedicate projects," he added.

President Weah said breaking grounds is just a symbol of what you want to achieve, but the reality is what you achieve in the end.

He continued that he is an achiever and loves to achieve, noting that "I want to now be invited by Ministers and Directors of Government agencies that are in line with the PAPD to come and dedicate projects and not to break - grounds every time".

President Weah used the occasion to further thank Liberia's partners and to recount the significant role peace plays in the rebuilding of Liberia's infrastructures.

"I want to use this medium to say thanks to our partners for the corporation and their many assistance to Liberia because without cooperation, harmony and dialogue, this relationship cannot go far," he said.

"As it is often said that if you want to go on a journey alone you can never go far, but if you go with people you will go far. Peace is all we need. Without peace, we cannot achieve our ultimate goal," President Weah concluded.

For her part, NaFAA Director-General Madam Emma Glassco said the reconditioning of NaFAA's Corporate Head Office was fully funded by the Liberian government through NaFAA, and no donor funds were used.

Madam Glassco explained that the building is now fully capacitated to run the country's fisheries industry.

"When we got here, this building was a two-bedroom apartment with very small working space. I was able to negotiate with the Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA) to get the land deed for this place," stated Madam Glassco.

"During the past, government occupants of this building were paying to (NPA) because they are the owners of this building. After we negotiated with the MD of NPA, we can safely tell you Mr. President that we now have full ownership of this compound."

She said as NaFAA's interactions with the public increased and its operations increased, the management deemed it necessary to reconstruct and remodel the facility from bottom to top with the approval of the NaFAA Board.

She said they were able to find money within their operational budget to reconstruct and remodel the facility.