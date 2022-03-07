South Africa: Investment Institutions and State Policymakers Must Share Blame for JSE Delistings Crisis

analysis

Paul Miller is a director of AmaranthCX and a business development specialist with a background in financial services, mining finance, minerals exploration, mine development and mining operations.

We should all encourage the JSE to make itself more attractive to new listings, but we should also consider the negative role played by the policymakers in the National Treasury and the lobbyists that seem to have the National Treasury in the thrall of SA's largest investment institutions.

The JSE released its financial results on Tuesday, which were self-described as a "resilient financial performance under challenging conditions", but also revealed that 25 companies had delisted from the JSE in 2021, with just seven new listings in the same period.

The results release was unfortunately timed, as it coincided with the news that investor favourite PSG Group was throwing in the towel by unbundling all its listed investments and delisting from the JSE. This is the 20th delisting already announced and expected to be completed this year.

This news was picked up by the business press and described as part of an ongoing existential threat to the JSE. This might well be true, unlike some of the old shibboleths that were again hauled out....