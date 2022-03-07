South Africa: Investment Institutions and State Policymakers Must Share Blame for JSE Delistings Crisis

6 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Paul Miller

Paul Miller is a director of AmaranthCX and a business development specialist with a background in financial services, mining finance, minerals exploration, mine development and mining operations.

We should all encourage the JSE to make itself more attractive to new listings, but we should also consider the negative role played by the policymakers in the National Treasury and the lobbyists that seem to have the National Treasury in the thrall of SA's largest investment institutions.

The JSE released its financial results on Tuesday, which were self-described as a "resilient financial performance under challenging conditions", but also revealed that 25 companies had delisted from the JSE in 2021, with just seven new listings in the same period.

The results release was unfortunately timed, as it coincided with the news that investor favourite PSG Group was throwing in the towel by unbundling all its listed investments and delisting from the JSE. This is the 20th delisting already announced and expected to be completed this year.

This news was picked up by the business press and described as part of an ongoing existential threat to the JSE. This might well be true, unlike some of the old shibboleths that were again hauled out....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X