Liberia: ANC Political Leader Visits Several Communities in New Georgia and Sinkor

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) Political Leader, Mr. Alexander B Cummings, Friday, March 4, toured several communities in Gardnersville and Sinkor offering messages of hope for a better and prosperous Liberia.

Mr. Cummings at the head of hundreds of ANC stalwarts and supporters visited communities in Tusa field areas, Bassa Town, followed by other areas in Sinkor.

In Sinkor, Mr. Cummings' visited the Antoinette Tubman Cherish home, met and held brief encounters with youths and women groups at intellectual and business centers as well as the market on 12 Street.

Mr. Cummings cautioned youths against repeating past mistakes in supporting recycled politicians with tainted records and expect improvement in their living conditions.

"You keep doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results", reference to supporting corrupt old politicians and expect things to change in Liberia.

Mr. Cummings said it's disheartening, that Liberia blessed with so much natural resources, for the greater masses of a small population of five million to be living in abject poverty.

Youths and women groups expressed happiness for the impromptu visit by the ANC Leader and said the message of hope and words of caution were timely for youths to start thinking anew about good governance in Liberia.