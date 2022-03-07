Egypt: Int'l Cooperation Ministry Issues Report On Strategic Ties With EBRD

Minister of International Cooperation Rania el Mashat launched Sunday Egypt-European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) common country strategy for the years 2022-2027.

Representatives from the government, EBRD, private sector, parliament, NGOs took part in the event, which witnessed the issuance of a report detailing the relations between Egypt and EBRD, the outcome of the previous 2017-2021 strategy and the outline of the new one.

EBRD investments in Egypt hit 8.6 billion euros in 145 projects since 2012, the report elaborated, pointing out that Egypt was the largest operation country for EBRD in the southern and eastern Mediterranean Region.

Up to 76 percent of EBRD investments were channeled to the private sectors against 24 percent for the public one.