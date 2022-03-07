Egypt: The Egyptian Participation in the 45th Edition of the Hugexpo Travel Exhibition in Hungary

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, represented by the Egyptian General Authority for Tourist Activation, is participating with a high-level delegation from the government tourism sector in the 45th edition of the HUNGEXPO International Travel Exhibition, which will be held during the period from 3 to 6 March 2022 in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

Egypt is participating in the 45th round of the HUGEXPO travel exhibition in Hungary as a guest of honour with a 150-square-meter-wide pavilion shaped like an ancient Egyptian temple.

Egypt's participation in this exhibition aims to expand collaboration with Hungary in tourism and attract more tourists to Egypt's different tourism destinations.

The Egyptian pavilion will hold several activities to promote tourism and introduce traditional handicrafts like henna drawings, clay pottery and handweaving. Oriental musical and folk dance performances will be also shown.

The ministries of environment and youth and sports in collaboration with the ministry of Tourism and Antiquities will participate in the Egyptian pavilion to promote eco, sustainable and sports tourism, in addition to organizing a number of workshops and lectures on the Egyptian tourist destination, its various patterns and products.

Nine major governmental authorities represent Egypt at the event such as Egypt Air, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Egyptian Hotel Association, and some tourist agencies and marine activities.

This exhibition is one of the most important and biggest tourism exhibitions in Hungary. In 2019, the number of exhibitors reached about 3000 exhibitors from more than 30 countries, and the number of visitors reached about 35,000, including nearly 3,600 visitors specialized in the field of tourism, in addition to nearly 600 journalists.

According to the HUNGEXPO website, this round will play a key role in relaunching tourism in Hungary, as it will create an opportunity to establish new business relationships and promote destinations, as well as to share their experiences and good practices so that after the pandemic, business can return to normal as soon as possible.