Africa: The 11th Edition of the Luxor African Film Festival - LAFF

The Luxor African Film Festival is organized by the Independent Shabab Foundation (ISF) with the support of the Ministries of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Youth and Sports, and Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with the Syndicate of Film Professions, Luxor Governorate, and with the sponsorship of the National Bank of Egypt.

The activities of the 11th Edition of the Luxor African Film Festival (LAFF) will be held during the period from 4 to 10 March 2022, under the slogan "Rediscovering Egypt".

Scriptwriter Sayed Fouad, founder and president of Luxor African Film Festival, stated Uganda is chosen as the guest of honour, in honor of the Ugandan cinema due to its industry development, its expansion and high distribution outside its borders with compelling films and ambitious young generations struggling to develop the Ugandan cinema.

Scriptwriter Sayed Fouad was delighted to announce Mahmoud Hemida's acceptance to continue his role as LAFF's honorary president, convinced that LAFF plays an important role in supporting the relationship between Egypt and African countries via cinema.

Director Azza Elhosseiny, cofounder and director of the festival, stated that LAFF had to abide by its official fixed date, announcing the Call for films in the competition sections.

The Festival Poster

The poster of the 11th Edition of the Luxor African Film Festival (LAFF) was designed by the Egyptian artist Mahmoud Ismail, who depicted a fusion between modernity and technological development in the film industry.

The visual elements in the poster have been designed to reflect cinema through the shape of two hands forming a film frame with some additional accessories expressing the Egyptian identity and African countries. The sun them comes as one of the symbols of ancient Egyptian civilization as its colors show the distinctive youth spirit of the festival.

The Festival Slogan

The slogan of the 2022 edition is "Rediscovering Egypt", which aims to showcase the Egyptian heritage to all filmmakers in the world. This vision comes in parallel with two Egyptian celebrations:

First, the 100th anniversary of the great discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb in Luxor's Valley of the Kings, the capital of ancient Egypt, discovered by British Egyptologist Howard Carter in 1922.

Second, the bicentenary of the decoding of the ancient Egyptian language from the Rosetta Stone by the French Egyptologist Jean-François Champollion in 1822.

The festival aims to discuss the methodologies and mechanisms of attracting international film production, and therefore the slogan "Rediscovering Egypt" is reflected in the program of the Luxor African Film Festival 2022 and its parallel activities by presenting an Egyptian and international film program that was filmed in archaeological sites in Egypt as well as a special film program showing landmark films directed by the late Egyptian director Shadi Abdel Salam.

Luxor African Film Festival releases its 11th edition under the name of the great Senegalese director Djibril Diop Mambéty

Scriptwriter Sayed Fouad, President of Luxor African Film Festival, stated that this year's edition of LAFF will bear the name of the late Senegalese director Djibril Diop Mambéty (1945 - 1998), a director, actor, poet and musician, who presented feature films, both long and short, which carried the concerns of the African continent and received great international recognition in view of his quest to expose an African identity.

Director Azza Elhosseiny, director of the festival, stated that the festival has invited Teemour Mambety, son of the great director, to receive the award on behalf of his father and also to participate in a symposium dedicated to Mambety's life and work.

Luxor African Film Festival (LAFF) dedicates its 11th edition to the late Egyptian stars Hoda Sultan and Mahmoud Morsi and the late Moroccan director Mohamed Ismail

The management of the Luxor African Film Festival (LAFF), decided to dedicate its 11th edition that will be held from March 4 to 10, 2022, to the memory of three great African artists: the late Egyptian star Mahmoud Morsi, a brilliant actor with outstanding performances in both film and TV, the late and great Moroccan director Mohamed Ismail, a cinema pioneer, and the late Egyptian star Hoda Sultan, a legendary actor and singer with a unique and long career in cinema, theater, television and radio.

Luxor African Film Festival (LAFF) publishes six books and other publications related to the 11th session program

The first book is entitled "Ten Women in One", written by leading Egyptian film critic Kamal Ramzi, on the late Egyptian star Hoda Sultan.

The second book is an authorized biography of the Egyptian star Hussein Fahmy, written by the critic Ahmed Shawky.

The third book is about the great filmmaker and African film expert Férid Boughedir covering his distinguished journey and his most important works.

The fourth book is about the late Senegalese filmmaker Djibril Diop Mambéty by Senegalese critic Nadjibou Sagna, writtenin French and translated into Arabic.

The fifth book is about the late great director Shadi Abdeslam, is written by Dr. Mervat Kamouni and translated into Arabic by Tunisian director Mahmoud Jemni.

The sixth book is entitled the same name of the festival's slogan, written by a group of writers in both Arabic and English.

This is in addition to other publications and special files related to the 11th session program.

The Honoree

Director Appoline Traore

Luxor African Film Festival announces the honoring of director Appoline Traore from Burkina Faso during the opening ceremony of its 11th edition.

Appoline Traore was born in 1976, and worked as an assistant director with the great Burkinabe filmmaker Idrissa Ouédraogo, presenting many short fiction films, as well as her film "Kounandi" which participated in Toronto International Film Festival in 2003. Traore also presented long feature films, including "Sous La Clarté de La Lune" and "Desrances" starring Jimmy Jean-Louis, which achieved many awards, including the Best Film Award in the Diaspora competition at the Luxor African Film Festival, and she presented several successful TV series in her home country, Burkina Faso.

The Egyptian Star Amr Saad

The festival also will award the Egyptian star Amr Saad, who was born in the Sayeda Zeinab neighborhood in 1977 and graduated from the Decoration Department at the Faculty of Applied Arts.

Amr Saad began his acting career through theatrical and television experiences, presenting two supporting roles in the films (Al Madina) with director Yousry Nasrallah, and (Al Akhar) by Youssef Chahine.

After that, his cinematic work continued, the most important of which was the 2007 movie (Hein Maysara), followed by the movie (Dokan Shehata) with director Khaled Youssef, and then he continued his cinematic achievements through the movie (Al Kebar) in addition to the two films (Hadid) and (Regatta), through which he collaborated with the producer Muhammad Al-Sobki, and the movie (Mawlana), adapted from a novel of the same name by journalist Ibrahim Issa. He, also, starred in television dramas since 2010, and the first series of his starring was (Mamlaket Al Gabal), in addition to the first and second parts of the series (Sharea Abdelaziz), in addition to the two series (Khorm Ebra) and (Weld Fadda) and his latest work was (Melouk El Gada'ana) series.

The star Amr Saad won many awards, but the most important of which is the Best Actor Award for the role of Sheikh Hatem in the movie "Mawlana" from several festivals, including: Luxor African Film Festival, Alexandria Film Festival, Tetouan International Mediterranean Film Festival in Morocco, Catholic Center for Cinema.

The great Egyptian Star Hussein Fahmy

The festival also will grant the great Egyptian star Hussein Fahmy the "Lifetime Achievement Award" for his various works throughout his long journey in Egyptian cinema, which began after he finished his studies at the Higher Institute of Cinema, acting department in 1963. Fahmy studied Film directing in the United States of America at the University of California, where he presented more than 125 films. He, also, worked with major directors in Egypt, where his films achieved great public and commercial success. Fahmy also chaired Cairo International Film Festival's board of directors for a while.

The Algerian Artist Biyouna

The festival also will award the Biyouna, who is an Algerian singer, dancer and actress, born in 1954. She is a truly original artist, who is not only a star in Algeria, but a very popular figure amongst the Algerian community in France.

She started her acting career when the director Mustapha Badie gave her a singing part in his first soap opera, La Grande Maison (1973), where she played Fatma. This show was adapted from a novel by Mohamed Dib. She became well-known thanks to this role.

She appeared in two Algerian films: Leila and the others, by Sid Ali Mazif in 1978, and The Neighbor, by Ghaouti Bendedouche in 2000. She also performed some one-woman shows. In 1999, Nadir Moknèche offered her the role of Meriem in Madame Osmane's Harem which she produced in France. This film was followed by Viva Laldjéri in 2003.

Between 2002 and 2005, Biyouna had success with a trilogy based on the theme of Ramadan called 'Nass Mlah City."

She appeared in the last film of Nadir Moknèche, Délice Paloma, where she played the main character, a mafiosa named Madame Aldjeria. In 2006 she performed the role of Coryphée in Sophocles' Elektra beside Jane Birkin in an opera directed by Philippe Calvaio. In 2007 she had a small role in the Algerian film Rendez-vous avec le destin.

In 2009, she played La Celestina at the Vingtième Théâtre in Paris. For Ramadan, 2010, Biyouna was one of the stars in a sitcom broadcast on Nessma TV, Nsibti Laaziza.

The Tunisian Director Férid Boughedir

The festival also will award the Director, critic and film historian Férid Boughedir, who was born in 1944 in Hammam Lif, Tunisia. He is a long time critic, one of Africa and the Arab World's best known, and author of numerous books. Férid Boughedir began by making documentaries about the new cinema coming out of these regions: Caméra d'Afrique and Caméra arabe, both of which were presented in the Official Selection at Cannes. His first fictional work, Halfaouine: Boy of the Terraces, was shown at Cannes in 1990 to acclaim from critics and audiences alike and remains to this day the biggest success in Tunisian film. A Summer in La Goulette, in competition in Berlin (1996), also won many prizes. A passionate lover of film, he became Delegate, then Director, of the oldest Pan-African festival, the Carthage Film Festival. He finished Villa Jasmin in 2008, co-produced by France 3 and Arte. His 2016 comedy, Zizou or The Sweet Smell of Spring, won Best Arabic Film at the 2016 Cairo International Film Festival.

Films participating in the Festival

45 films from 35 African countries will participate in four competitions of the 11th edition of Luxor African Film Festival (LAFF) scheduled to take place between 4 and 10 March 2022, including 10 films in the long fiction competition, 11 films in the long documentary competition, 15 films in the short film competition, and 9 films in the "Diaspora" competition.

Films participating in the Long Fiction Competition

1. "2 Midan Talaat Harb" (Egypt) by Magdi Ahmed Ali,

2. "Habiba" (Morocco) by Hassan Ben Galoon,

3. "Zawjat Haffar Al-Qobour" (Somalia) by Khadar Ahmed,

4. "Al-Itifak" (Cameroon) by Lia Malli and Franck Thierry,

5. "Arjou" (Algeria) by Omar Qasim,

6. "Masoud" (Burkina Faso) by Emmanuel Rotobam,

7. "Ibta'id" (Nigeria) by Stanley Oqouhwari,

8. "Maria Cristo" (Zambia) by Paul S. Willow,

9. "Tawalt Ifriqia Al-A'am" (Ghana) by Coffy Ofoso Yeboa,

10. "Mashia Le Jahanam" (Tunisia) by Asmahan Lahmar.

Films participating in the Long Documentary Film Competition

1. "Najmt Al-Sabbah" (Madagascar) by director Nantanina Lova,

2. "Kelab Al-Akeed Al-Dalah" (South Africa - Libya) by Khaled Shams,

3. "Makan Yusama Wahala" (Togo) by Jurgin Allingus,

4. "Faya Daye" (Ethiopia) by Jessica Bashir,

5. "Kasongo" (Congo) by George Senga,

6. "Ya'khouz Al-Nemaa Shakhs" (South Africa) by Mr. and Mrs. Landoy Machkezi,

7. "Al-Thahab Wa Mal" (Mali) by Eric Revo,

8. "Al-Malga'a Al-Akhir" (Mali) by Osmane Smaseko,

9. "Shokhous Alamna Al-Tahty" (Egypt) by Haitham Sherif,

10. "Al-Alikat" (Morocco) by Myriam,

11. "Al-Osoud Al-Awagez" (Egypt) by Ibrahim Abbas.

Films participating in the Short Film Competition

1. "Azma Qalbia" (South Africa) by Menhli Luthuli,

2. "16 Jawla" (Uganda) by Usama Mukawya,

3. "Nesf Rouh" (Tunisia) by Marwan Traboulsi,

4. "Ma'a Al- Salama Damar" (Ghana) by David Edem Ditib,

5. "Minizi" (Togo) by Elizabeth Blackung Limo,

6. "Khayt Rafie" (Morocco) by Wegdan Khaled,

7. "Balat Al-Malek" (Gabon) by Amimdeh Bakum Ncolo,

8. "Ayna Ana" (Angola) by Dennis Mayala,

9. "Baby Bloz" (Senegal - France) by Diop Mamamdou,

10. "Nakon Izaman" (Rwanda) by Denis Valerie Ndayishimi,

11. "Batoul" (Egypt) by Mohamed Zahran,

12. "Odteen Wa Salah" (Egypt) by Mina Maher,

13. "Ganaza Harrah" (Egypt) by Mohamed Mahmoud,

14. "Al-Wosoul Mota'akhir" (Egypt) by Duha Hamdi,

15. "Khareta" (Egypt) by Maggi Mourgan.

Films participating in the Diaspora Competition

1. "Tefl Shakhs Akhar" (France) by Patricia Quindi,

2. "Kol Al-Layali" (Tunisia - France) by Latifa Saeed,

3. "Imbratoryat Al-Samt" (France) by Thierry Michel,

4. "Prince" (Germany) by Lisa Bererworth,

5. "Sout Zohour Qasb Al-Sukkar" (France) by Nicolas Sri,

6. "Ba'yedan Biqadr Ma Astatie Al-Sayr" (Serbia - France) by Stefan Arsenjevik,

7. "Ghad Moshreq" (France) by Yassin Qenya,

8. "Molouk Al-Romba" (USA - Peru) by Alan Brin,

9. "Salawat Dalfin" (Cameroon) by Rosen Mbakam.

The Jury

The Long Fiction Competition Jury

- Director Moussa Touré (Senegal),

- Director Yousry Nasrallah (Egypt),

- Director Apolline Traoré (Burkina Faso),

- Critic Kamal Ben Wanas (Tunisia),

- Actor Jimmy Jean-Louis (Haiti).

The Long Documentary Film Competition Jury

- Director Katie Needy (Senegal),

- Critic Phoebe Curry (Uganda),

- Director of photography Mahmoud Abd El-Samie (Egypt),

- Director Mohamed Seyam (Egypt),

- Director Peter Sedovia (Ghana).

The Short Film Competition Jury

- Director Khaled Al-Haggar (Egypt),

-Director Fatomato Coulibaly (Mali),

-Critic Ahmed Shawqy,

- Director Daoud Wilad Al-Sayed (Morocco),

- Actress Ghalia Ben Ali (Tunisia)

The Diaspora Competition Jury

- Director Rachid Mashharawi (Palestine),

- Producer Doura Bouchoucha (Tunisia),

- Actor Ahmed Magdi (Egypt).

The Festival Workshops

LAFF presents 8 artistic workshops:

1. "Film directing" by Ahmed Rashwan,

2. "Children's cinema" by Shwikar Khalifa,

3. "Actors' preparation" by Al-Asaad Al-Jamousi,

4. "(Old - New) film posters" by Zainab Soubhi,

5. "Manufacturing heritage boats" by Saeed Al-Bagouri,

6. "Theatrical storytelling workshop for women" by Eman Shahin,

7. "Mural drawing competition" by Dr. Ahmed Hamdi,

8. "Children's drawing competition" by Wael Nour.

The Festival Art Exhibitions

LAFF organizes 3 art exhibitions:

1. "Photographic exhibition - Tutankhamun",

2. "Plastic artists exhibition",

3. "Honoree posters exhibition".

"Rediscovering Egypt" Competition

This year, the LAFF will also launch a new section called "Rediscovering Egypt", which will focus on awarding the best three videos showing the Egyptian landscapes. The entry to the competition is through a dedicated hashtag that will be followed by the jury committee. This competition is adopted by Star Mahmoud Hemida, the LAFF's Honorary President.

The FACTORY Project

The Luxor African Film Festival (LAFF) is launching a new project entitled "FACTORY" during its eleventh edition taking place 4-10 March 2022.

The initiative will be supporting female directors from Africa and the Middle East as LAFF administration knows the importance of shedding the lights on them and their roles in creating films in our region (especially documentaries) where they face lot of challenges finalize their first or second film works.

Therefore, LAFF will be supporting 7 to 9 long films, as well as developing, training, and supporting psychologically these young female directors, by benefiting from the experiences of 5 established filmmakers participating in the project in order to enhance a sense of safety and confidence through workshops specially prepared for this project by experts from Africa, Europe and America.

Azza Elhosseiny, LAFF Director, and project founder confirmed that the new edition will invite a group of leading women directors in documentary cinema to host discussions, along with film screenings directed by leading African female documentary filmmakers in Africa.

The participants in FACTORY projects will be selected by the Festival management and the Factory director, Kawthar Younis, an Egyptian director who studied filmmaking at the Cairo Higher Film Institute. Her most prominent long documentary debut" A Gift from the Past" was widely praised by critics in various local and international film festivals. Kawthar currently produces and directs, short and long films, in addition TV commercials. She is one of the founders of the RAWEYAT (SHE-NARRATORS), an initiative that was co-founded by emerging female directors from the Middle East, North Africa and Diaspora, that aims of to create a new scene at the level of the region and beyond.

Activities

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

LAFF Announces the Details of Its Eleventh Edition in a Press Conference

Luxor African Film Festival (LAFF) held a press conference on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 to announce the details of the eleventh edition, scheduled to take place between 4 and 10 March, 2022. The attendees include: Mahmoud Hemida (LAFF's Honorary President), scriptwriter Sayed Fouad (LAFF's Founder and Chairman), and Azza El-Husseini (LAFF's founder and executive Director). Journalist Gamal Abdel Nasser (Head of the Media Center) organized the proceedings of the conference.

The attendees of the conference included members of LAFF's Higher Committee and stars: Dr. Amani Al-Taweel, Sabry Fawwaz, star Hussein Fahmy, actor Mohey Ismail, Director Magdi Ahmed Ali, actor Ahmed Magdi, actress Heba Abdel Ghany, director Amir Ramses, critic Ahmed Shawky, and a large number of media outlets.

The conference started with a speech by LAFF's Honorary President, Mahmoud Hemida: "I'm really glad with Luxor Festival, for I believe in its significance. It faces multiple obstacles and all parties with whom it deals does not understand its importance. Therefore, I demand a change in the concept of "sponsorship". I hope that everyone who supports the festival will change their point of view about it. In other words, all parties should be "winners", apart from the perspective of social solidarity. The festival should have a major sponsor with a contract of no less than 20 years. I refer to the significance of the festival in the African continent. I hope that all members of the festival will understand its true significance; we are always working on sustainable development in our country".

Furthermore, Hemida announced the jury of the long narratives' competition: director Moussa Touré (Senegal), director Yousry Nasrallah (Egypt), director Apolline Traoré (Burkina Faso), critic Kamal Ben Wanas (Tunisia), and actor Jimmy Jean-Louis (Haiti). 10 films participate in that competition: "2 Midan Talaat Harb" (Egypt) by Magdi Ahmed Ali, "Habiba" (Morocco) by Hassan Ben Galoon, "Zawjat Haffar Al-Qobour" (Somalia) by Khadar Ahmed, "Al-Itifak" (Cameroon) by Lia Malli and Franck Thierry, "Arjou" (Algeria) by Omar Qasim, "Masoud" (Burkina Faso) by Emmanuel Rotobam, "Ibta'id" (Nigeria) by Stanley Oqouhwari, "Maria Cristo" (Zambia) by Paul S. Willow, "Tawalt Ifriqia Al-A'am" (Ghana) by Coffy Ofoso Yeboa, and "Mashia Le Jahanam" (Tunisia) by Asmahan Lahmar.

In his speech, LAFF's founder and chairman, scriptwriter Sayed Fouad states: "we started a new decade for Luxor Festival. Azza and me thought of the main concept. We imagined the portrait of the first scene of the festival and we did not know what could happen next. We started working and the days -and editions- followed after. When we offered star Mahmoud Hemida the position of LAFF's Honorary President, he was afraid that there would be no actual work. However, he was excited and fully supported the festival. Hemida noted today that the festival should have a major sponsor and that's really important, for we face multiple obstacles each year so that the festival appears in an appropriate way, highlighting the importance of the name of Egypt.

Moreover, Fouad announced holding a symposium within the framework of "Rediscovering Egypt", tackling the ways of supporting and facilitating foreign photography in Egypt. Additionally, Fouad announced holding other symposiums celebrating the centenary of Tutankhamun's discovery and the 200th anniversary of the deciphering of the Rosetta Stone. Furthermore, Fouad highlighted the jury of long documentaries' competition: director Katie Needy (Senegal), critic Phoebe Curry (Uganda), director of photography Mahmoud Abd El-Samie (Egypt), director Mohamed Seyam (Egypt), and director Peter Sedovia (Ghana).

11 films take part in that competition: "Najmt Al-Sabbah" (Madagascar) by director Nantanina Lova, "Kelab Al-Akeed Al-Dalah" (South Africa - Libya) by Khaled Shams, "Makan Yusama Wahala" (Togo) by Jurgin Allingus, "Faya Daye" (Ethiopia) by Jessica Bashir, "Kasongo" (Congo) by George Senga, "Ya'khouz Al-Nemaa Shakhs" (South Africa) by Mr. and Mrs. Landoy Machkezi, "Al-Thahab Wa Mal" (Mali) by Eric Revo, "Al-Malga'a Al-Akhir" (Mali) by Osmane Smaseko, "Shokhous Alamna Al-Tahty" (Egypt) by Haitham Sherif, "Al-Alikat" (Morocco) by Myriam, and "Al-Osoud Al-Awagez" (Egypt) by Ibrahim Abbas.

Moreover, LAFF's Director, and co founder Azza Elhosseiny noted launching the "Factory" project to develop and support long documentaries' projects for young female directors from Africa and the Middle East. LAFF signed a protocol with "Dox Box", a non-profit organization specialized in documentary films in Germany, under the supervision of Jihan El-Tahri. Furthermore, Elhosseiny announced tackling the UNESCO report on African film industry, which will be translated and presented in an Arabic version through LAFF,next year.

Elhosseiny announced launching (Rediscovering Egypt) competition. Its hashtag will be released today after the press conference, to choose the best three videos showing the marvelous landscapes of Egypt and inviting them to participate in the eleventh edition of LAFF. Star Mahmoud Hemida -LAFF's Honorary President- indicates fully supporting that competition.

Dr. Amani El-Taweel -expert on African affairs and LAFF's Higher Committee member- states: cinema is regarded as one of the mechanisms of politics. Luxor Festival achieves what President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced. His excellency stated that 2022 is the year dedicated to civil society organizations. Thus, Luxor Festival is regarded as a civil society institution that focuses on all artistic, cultural, and social needs. LAFF is concerned with all these crucial pillars that contribute to improving social life.

Actor Sabry Fawwaz tackled his memories during the first edition. Fawwaz is one of the festival's founders and a member of the Higher Committee. Fawwaz mentioned the audience's feedback on the festival which achieved success in Africa. He emphasizes that LAFF is crucial in terms of tourism, art, and culture.

Fawwaz announced the jury of the short films' competition: director Khaled Al-Haggar (Egypt), director Fatomato Coulibaly (Mali), critic Ahmed Shawqy, director Daoud Wilad Al-Sayed (Morocco), and actress Ghalia Ben Ali (Tunisia). 15 films take part in this competition: "Azma Qalbia" (South Africa) by Menhli Luthuli, "16 Jawla" (Uganda) by Usama Mukawya, "Nesf Rouh" (Tunisia) by Marwan Traboulsi, "Ma'a Al- Salama Damar" (Ghana) by David Edem Ditib, "Minizi" (Togo) by Elizabeth Blackung Limo, "Khayt Rafie" (Morocco) by Wegdan Khaled, "Balat Al-Malek" (Gabon) by Amimdeh Bakum Ncolo, "Ayna Ana" (Angola) by Dennis Mayala, "Baby Bloz" (Senegal - France) by Diop Mamamdou, "Nakon Izaman" (Rwanda) by Denis Valerie Ndayishimi, "Batoul" (Egypt) by Mohamed Zahran, "Odteen Wa Salah" (Egypt) by Mina Maher, "Ganaza Harrah" (Egypt) by Mohamed Mahmoud, "Al-Wosoul Mota'akhir" (Egypt) by Duha Hamdi, and "Khareta" (Egypt) by Maggi Mourgan.

Gamal Abdel Nasser, the presenter of the conference, asked star Hussein Fahmy -Lifetime Achievement Award winner- to deliver a speech: "this festival should be highlighted among the festivals' map, for Luxor is one of a kind on the level of humanity. I hope that LAFF would succeed, for it really deserves all the best".

Director Magdi Ahmed Ali states: "there is no succession to leadership. We are glad with all the developments. However, the concepts of leadership, culture, and sponsorship must turn into reality. Basically, I'm glad to participate in LAFF through "2 Talaat Harb" as a world premiere and I'm waiting for the feedback".

Star Mohey Ismail referred to his symposium entitled "the Psychodrama in Egyptian Cinema" in which he will tackle samples of his works. Ismail joked saying: "there are a lot of rich people in Egypt... Why didn't businessmen support the festival?".

Gamal Abdel Nasser announced the jury of the Diaspora competition: director Rachid Mashharawi (Palestine), producer Doura Bouchoucha (Tunisia), and actor Ahmed Magdi (Egypt). 9 films participate in that competition: "Tefl Shakhs Akhar" (France) by Patricia Quindi, "Kol Al-Layali" (Tunisia - France) by Latifa Saeed, "Imbratoryat Al-Samt" (France) by Thierry Michel, "Prince" (Germany) by Lisa Bererworth, "Sout Zohour Qasb Al-Sukkar" (France) by Nicolas Sri, "Ba'yedan Biqadr Ma Astatie Al-Sayr" (Serbia - France) by Stefan Arsenjevik, "Ghad Moshreq" (France) by Yassin Qenya, "Molouk Al-Romba" (USA - Peru) by Alan Brin, and "Salawat Dalfin" (Cameroon) by Rosen Mbakam.

Hala Al-Mawi announced LAFF's publications and honorees. In its eleventh edition, LAFF honors late Senegalese director Djibril Diop Mambéty and grants iconic star Hussein Fahmy the "Lifetime Achievement Award". LAFF dedicates its eleventh edition to: Egyptian actress, Huda Sultan, Egyptian actor, Mahmoud Moursy, and Moroccan director, Mohamed Ismail. Furthermore, LAFF honors: Egyptian actor Amr Saad, Burkinabe filmmaker Apolline Traoré, Algerian artist Biyouna, and Tunisian director Férid Boughedir. Uganda is chosen as the guest of honor country.

Most notably, LAFF presents a special program for the development of local audience and supporting talents in Upper Egypt. LAFF presents 8 artistic workshops: "film directing" by Ahmed Rashwan, "children's cinema" by Shwikar Khalifa, "actors' preparation" by Al-Asaad Al-Jamousi, "(old - new) film posters" by Zainab Soubhi, "manufacturing heritage boats" by Saeed Al-Bagouri, "theatrical storytelling workshop for women" by Eman Shahin, "mural drawing competition" by Dr. Ahmed Hamdi, and "children's drawing competition" by Wael Nour. Furthermore, LAFF organizes 3 art exhibitions: "photographic exhibition - Tutankhamun", "plastic artists exhibition", and "honorees posters exhibition".

Friday, March 4, 2022

The opening ceremony of the eleventh edition of the "Luxor African Film Festival" kicked off Friday evening, March 4, 2022, in a daytime Nile atmosphere.

After all delegations, teams and festival guests from different countries had gathered in their distinctive traditional clothes, the stars and festival guests were transported by a Nile cruise through three sailing boats "Dahabiya", taking them to the headquarters of the official opening ceremony in the conference hall to walk down the red carpet before the opening ceremony.

Dr. Enas Abdel Dayem, Minister of Culture, inaugurated the eleventh session of the Luxor African Film Festival, in the presence of the Deputy Governor of Luxor Mohamed Abdel Qader, the festival's honorary president Mahmoud Hemida, the festival's president Sayed Fouad and its director, director Azza El Husseini, and the opening ceremony was presented by broadcaster and artist Wafaa Miras. The opening ceremony was presented by broadcaster and artist Wafaa Miras.

The opening ceremony of the festival began with the Egyptian national anthem. Then a short film was screened reviewing the previous ten sessions of the festival, followed by traditional performances by the Luxor Folklore Troupe of the General Authority for Cultural Palaces headed by Hisham Atwa.

Saturday, March 5, 2022

The first activities of the Luxor African Film Festival in its eleventh edition kicked off on Saturday 5/3/2022,.

The activities started at ten in the morning with the opening of the exhibition of heritage boats, followed by a press conference at ten thirty in the morning by Appoline Traore, the Burkinabe director, who was honored at the opening ceremony,.

This was followed by the presentation of a group of films among the different competitions of the festival.