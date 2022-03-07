Egypt: 2nd Evacuation Plane to Leave Romania Tonight - Egyptian Embassy

6 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian Embassy in Bucharest said on Sunday that the second evacuation plane will take off from Romania at 1:00 am en route to Egypt, carrying back home Egyptian nationals who fled the conflict in Ukraine to Romania.

In a post on its Facebook page, the embassy called on the Egyptian expats to be present at the Henri Coanda airport at 10:00 pm to finalize their travel procedures.

According to the embassy, unvaccinated citizens can board the plane and necessary health measures will be taken after they land in Egypt.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X