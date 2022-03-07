Egypt: 2nd Evacuation Plane to Leave Romania Tonight - Egyptian Embassy

The Egyptian Embassy in Bucharest said on Sunday that the second evacuation plane will take off from Romania at 1:00 am en route to Egypt, carrying back home Egyptian nationals who fled the conflict in Ukraine to Romania.

In a post on its Facebook page, the embassy called on the Egyptian expats to be present at the Henri Coanda airport at 10:00 pm to finalize their travel procedures.

According to the embassy, unvaccinated citizens can board the plane and necessary health measures will be taken after they land in Egypt.