Egypt: Sisi Follows up Preparations for COP27

6 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi followed up on Saturday the activities of the higher ministerial committee preparing for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) - which is due to be held in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el Sheikh in November.

During the meeting, Sisi directed to secure needed funds for high-level upgrade of Sharm el Sheikh to be ready for hosting the international event.

He also reviewed state efforts for green transition, environment protection, and expansion of clean energy use through various national projects, topped by solar, wind and electricity projects and eco-friendly transports.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X