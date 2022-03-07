Egypt: Sisi Follows up Preparations for COP27

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi followed up on Saturday the activities of the higher ministerial committee preparing for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) - which is due to be held in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el Sheikh in November.

During the meeting, Sisi directed to secure needed funds for high-level upgrade of Sharm el Sheikh to be ready for hosting the international event.

He also reviewed state efforts for green transition, environment protection, and expansion of clean energy use through various national projects, topped by solar, wind and electricity projects and eco-friendly transports.

MENA