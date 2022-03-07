Egypt: Embassies in Vienna, Bucharest Accelerate Efforts to Repatriate Egyptians From Ukraine

The Egyptian embassies in Vienna and Bucharest accelerate their efforts to ensure the continued entry of Egyptian nationals from Ukraine into Romania through the various border crossings.

Coordination is also boosted with Romanian authorities to transport the Egyptian nationals fleeing Ukraine to Bucharest, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Romania agreed to grant Egyptians a 15-day entry visa upon arrival at any of the four border ports, as well as allowing citizens whose passports have expired to enter the country, the statement read,

It also allows those without passports to enter with copies of travel documents issued by the Egyptian embassy in Bucharest, in addition to exempting Egyptian citizens from PCR tests, it added.

The embassy facilitated all procedures for evacuating 175 stranded citizens in Bucharest through an evacuation plane that the Egyptian government had recently sent, the ministry said.

Another flight will leave Bucharest soon, it added.