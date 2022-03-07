Egypt: PM Follows Up Govt Plan to Offer Residential Units for Egyptians Abroad

6 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa directed the bodies concerned to speed up plans to offer different types of residential units, whether in the New Administrative Capital, New Alamien City, or Sawari mega residential project in Alexandria, for Egyptians living abroad.

Madbouli also instructed that residential units offered for Egyptians at home be increased, given the high demand for residential units currently offered for median-income households, pursuant President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to fulfill citizens' housing needs.

The premier made the remarks on Sunday during a meeting with Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Assem El Gazzar who said that efforts are under way to create a list of all the units being prepared for sale, including those in Maspero Triangle and Sour Magra el Oyoun area.

Gazzar also posted the prime minister on the units to be offered as part of Bait Al-Watan "Homeland House" project, which aims to encourage Egyptians abroad to invest in their homeland in the housing sector, including those located in New Alamien City, the New Administrative Capital, or other new cities under construction nationwide.

The meeting also took up the financial situation of the projects undertaken by the New Urban Communities Authority.

