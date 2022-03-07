Egypt: The Ceremony of Launching the New Country Strategy for Cooperation Between Egypt and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (Ebrd) 2022-2027

On Saturday, 3-5-2022, the Ministry of International Cooperation organized a ceremony to launch the new country strategy for cooperation between Egypt and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) 2022-2027, in the presence of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Electricity, Energy, Petroleum, Mineral Resources, Transport, Tourism and Antiquities, and Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The new partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is based on the innovative foundations and rules set by the Ministry of International Cooperation to enhance development cooperation through (transparency, inclusiveness and integration), aiming to maximize the benefit and results achieved from development finances in a way that serves the priorities of the Egyptian economy.

During the past year, the Ministry of International Cooperation implemented a roadmap for preparing the new country strategy with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, with the participation of more than 20 national bodies as well as the private sector and civil society, where many meetings, events and workshops were held to identify sectoral priorities as well as the directions of all the participating parties to include them in the draft strategy , which comes in light of the state's vision and the 2030 sustainable development strategy.