Egypt: Business Community Can Play Vital Role in Addressing Climate Change - FM

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, President-designate for the 27th session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 27) said Sunday that addressing climate change is no longer the responsibility of governments alone.

Various parties, including the business community, have to play their role, the minister told an event hosted by the British Egyptian Business Association.

The business community can play an important role by supporting the transformation of Egypt towards a green economy and pushing forward efforts exerted in the field of renewable energy, taking into account the availability of the political will and the appropriate legislative framework to achieve the goal.

Shoukry reviewed aspects of cooperation between Egypt and the UK in the field of addressing climate change, whether in international multilateral frameworks, such as the Adaptation Action Coalition, co-chaired by Egypt and Britain, or bilaterally through British investments in many sectors; especially the renewable energy field.