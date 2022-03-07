Africa: Egypt Aims to Raise Exports to Africa to U.S.$10 Billion By 2025 - Minister

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has ordered the bodies concerned to intensify efforts to enhance cooperation relations with African countries, especially at the economic and commercial levels, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala el Saeed said.

Addressing a parliamentary meeting Sunday, Saeed highlighted President's directives in March 2021 to form a committee tasked with developing an action plan and a comprehensive strategy aimed at doubling Egypt's exports to African countries by 2025.

The strategy will ensure that Egypt adopts an export strategy specifically oriented to deal with African markets, she added.

The strategy's most prominent goal is to raise Egyptian exports to Africa to $10 billion by 2025, the minister said.

Boosting cooperation between Egypt and African countries is a top priority that the Ministry of Planning seeks to achieve through many files, including promoting cooperation in the fields of sustainable development and capacity building, she added.