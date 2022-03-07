Tunisia: Ukraine - 75 Percent of Tunisian Nationals Flown Home - Aloui

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia had repatriated so far 75% of its nationals residing in Ukraine in the wake of February 23 Russian invasion, President of the Associations of Tunisians in Ukraine Tarek Aloui told TAP.

He also said 20% to 25% of nationals are still stranded in Ukraine and are living through a difficult situation due to bombing and lack of supplies.

The repatriation process is facing obstacles, Aloui said. Ukranian authorities tried to open air bridges from Mariupol but their efforts were foiled by Russian bombings.

The president of the association said 700 Tunisian students had been repatriated so far.