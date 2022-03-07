Rwanda: FERWAFA to Decide Mashami's Future

The future of Vincent Mashami as national team head coach of Rwanda will be determined within the 'shortest possible time' following the expiration of his contract at the end of February 2022.

The fate of Mashami to lead the Amavubi again hangs in balance as his four years at the helm of affairs will be reviewed by the highest decision making body within the Rwandan football ruling body (FERWAFA) which is the Executive Committee before the next step is taken.

FERWAFA General Secretary Muhire Henry Brulart confirmed that the performance of Mashami will be examined in due course before a decision is made.

"Mashami's contract ended last month so the Executive Committee will sit down and discuss the working evaluations made with the Executive Committee and decide the way forward," Muhire told Times Sport.

Mashami replaced German gaffer Antoine Hey as head coach of the Rwandan senior national team on August 18, 2018 and his biggest achievement during his tenure was reaching the quarter finals of the 2020 CHAN tournament in Cameroon.