South Africa: Quo Vadis, South Africa? Let's Retire Hate and Embrace a New Social Paradigm

analysis

Luzuko Jacobs is a PhD candidate at the School of Journalism and Media Studies at Rhodes University.

The AfriForum litigation against Julius Malema is not about a song, a dance or a spent cartridge. What we are seeing at the courts is a misappropriation of the legitimacy of the institution to ballast a well-thought-out strategy for mind management of a narrative. Malema is repurposing the platform for his own populist agenda, pushing the continuing relegation of black people to the zones of endless, daily violence through dispossession and economic oppression as tactical response. We need a different conversation and a new social paradigm.

In the past few years I have undertaken a heart-wrenching study of the floundering national project to exorcise South Africa's dual demons of inequality and interracial hatred that have rendered it a gruesome crime scene for most of its citizens for centuries.

I analysed different discourses, including AfriForum's, on land expropriation without compensation, probing various understandings of what land and land theft mean to different South Africans. I sought to understand what their place is in the creation of another "new" South Africa, a humane South Africa for all.

Discourse has real social and economic consequences. It...