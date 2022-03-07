South Africa: Riots, Cyberattacks and Strikes Contribute to SA's Low Growth

6 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

It is likely that SA's GDP grew less than 5% in 2021 in the wake of July's riots.

Gross domestic product (GDP) data to be released on 8 March by Statistics South Africa is widely expected to show that the domestic economy expanded less than 5% in 2021 after contracting 6.4% in 2020.

Growth of at least 5% or more may well have been achieved were it not for the spasm of rioting and looting that killed more than 350 people as it swept across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July last year. The mounting costs of that mayhem, as well as the Numsa steel-sector strike and cyberattacks on Transnet, will come into sharp focus next week.

The National Treasury in February and the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) in January both revised their growth estimates for 2021 lower to 4.8% from 5.1% and 5.2% previously.

"Last year saw the ongoing recovery of the South African economy from the pandemic, but also the damage caused by the July unrest, cyberattacks and strikes. Those factors led to a downward revision to the growth forecast for the year as a whole, from the 5.2% forecast in November to 4.8%," the SARB said in...

