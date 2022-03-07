South Africa's Dismal UN Voting Record Set the Stage for Its Position On Ukraine

6 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Kate Dent

Dr Kate Dent is a legal researcher with a focus on constitutional law and judicial-political dynamics. Her PhD thesis (UCT) was on Lawfare and Legitimacy.

We have moved far from Nelson Mandela's vision of a foreign policy that puts human rights at its heart. South Africa has repeatedly shown itself to be strong on talk but weak on delivery when it comes to taking a stand at the United Nations.

In 1993, Nelson Mandela asserted that "South Africa's future foreign relations will be based on our belief that human rights should be the core concern of international relations".

South Africa has moved far from that commitment when it comes to non-binding, albeit politically consequential, United Nations resolutions.

The South African government's first concern in framing its foreign policy at the United Nations has been its relationship with the African continent and prioritising its economic interests with its BRICS partner nations. The state has been careful to maintain the rhetoric of commitment to human rights and international frameworks for peace and has shown it will vote on the side of human rights when the issue is presented in the abstract. But when a resolution put forward is country-specific, South Africa has...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X