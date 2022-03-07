Tunisia: Ukraine - Kraków-Bound Tunisair Airbus Takes Off to Fly Tunisian Nationals Home

Tunis/Tunisia — A Tunisair Airbus 319 with a passenger seating of 112 took off on Sunday evening from Tunis-Carthage International Airport to Bucharest, Romania.

The plane is bound for Kraków , Poland, to repatriate Tunisian nationals who left Ukraine to its neighbour due to the Russian invasion, the Transport Minsitry said.

The Foreign Ministry urged Saturday Tunisian nationals who arrived in Romania and Poland to immediately contact Tunisia's embassies in Warsaw and Bucharest so as to register on the list of repatriation.

Military and civilian flights from Romania and Poland repatriated 433 Tunisian nationals residing in Ukraine.