South Africa: Eskom Delays Koeberg Maintenance Project to October

analysis

A project that Eskom has said is the 'most complex' since the commissioning of the plant in 1985, has been delayed again.

The project to extend the life of the Koeberg nuclear power plant has been delayed to October 2022 as repeated delays meant the first phase of the project would not be completed by the onset of winter in June.

Eskom announced the delays, the second in as many months, at a hastily convened press conference on Friday, 4 March. This followed a series of intense meetings last week involving Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer, Koeberg's chief nuclear officer Riedewaan Bakardien and Framatome, the French company supplying the six replacement generators - three for Unit 1 and three for Unit 2.

The delays bring the nuclear power station just that bit closer to the edge of its current operating licence, which expires in 2024 for Unit 1 and 2025 for Unit 2. These upgrades are required by the National Nuclear Regulator to extend the operating life of the nuclear facility by a further 20 years.

According to Oberholzer, the delays will neither threaten the safe functioning of the plant, nor will they cut too close to the edge of the...