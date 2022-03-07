South Africa: Women Need to Feel Welcome in Rugby Structures, Says Lynne Cantwell

analysis

SA Rugby's high-performance manager for women's rugby, Lynne Cantwell, says that small changes to structures will send out strong messages that women are welcome in the sport in SA.

Lynne Cantwell's soothing Irish lilt took on a softer tone when she spoke about why women's rugby matters. With a PowerPoint presentation - which detailed the structures, objectives and plans for women's rugby in the coming months and years - packed away, the former Ireland player who now heads up the women's programme at SA Rugby changed tack.

Sitting next to her boss Rassie Erasmus, Cantwell spoke passionately and personally about rugby. And, specifically, why rugby for girls and women matters.

"We've spoken a lot about the business of rugby and improving the team and how targeted the programme is," Cantwell said. "But we haven't spoken about women and girls in South Africa. For me, it's how do we capture the idea of girls wanting to play rugby and sport in South Africa? What's it like to be a girl who wants to participate?

"One of the things I know personally and what I'm really connected to, is the value of sport to our lives in terms of confidence and growth...