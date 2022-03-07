South Africa: Plastic Waste Draft Treaty Is Here and South Africa Should Embrace It

analysis

A draft treaty to end plastic pollution has been adopted and South Africa should enforce existing regulations and put pressure on industry to do better on plastic waste.

South Africa, its plastic industry and people should not wait on finalisation of the recently adopted plastic treaty to be concluded in 2024 to take action, but should rather take the necessary steps to ensure a reduction in plastic waste from land-based sources to the oceans.

The historic treaty -- the first of its kind -- titled "End Plastic Pollution: Towards an Internationally Legally Binding Instrument" was adopted at the recently concluded UN Environment Assembly 5 (UNEA-5.2) in Nairobi, Kenya.

While the treaty is being finalised over the next two years, Prabhat Upadhyaya, senior policy analyst in climate and energy at WWF-SA (the World Wide Fund for Nature), told Daily Maverick the South African government could start to incentivise businesses to reduce plastic production.

"Something like collection in the sector becomes the responsibility of 10 companies, which is essentially what the Extended Producer Responsibility (plastic producers being financially responsible for their waste) was trying to do. We need to aggressively push for implementing the EPR regulations, to make sure that any issues...