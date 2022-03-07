South Africa: Plastic Waste Draft Treaty Is Here and South Africa Should Embrace It

6 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Onke Ngcuka

A draft treaty to end plastic pollution has been adopted and South Africa should enforce existing regulations and put pressure on industry to do better on plastic waste.

South Africa, its plastic industry and people should not wait on finalisation of the recently adopted plastic treaty to be concluded in 2024 to take action, but should rather take the necessary steps to ensure a reduction in plastic waste from land-based sources to the oceans.

The historic treaty -- the first of its kind -- titled "End Plastic Pollution: Towards an Internationally Legally Binding Instrument" was adopted at the recently concluded UN Environment Assembly 5 (UNEA-5.2) in Nairobi, Kenya.

While the treaty is being finalised over the next two years, Prabhat Upadhyaya, senior policy analyst in climate and energy at WWF-SA (the World Wide Fund for Nature), told Daily Maverick the South African government could start to incentivise businesses to reduce plastic production.

"Something like collection in the sector becomes the responsibility of 10 companies, which is essentially what the Extended Producer Responsibility (plastic producers being financially responsible for their waste) was trying to do. We need to aggressively push for implementing the EPR regulations, to make sure that any issues...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X