Uganda: Minister Advises Police '11th Intake 1996' to Form Cooperative

Kampala, Uganda — The Minister of State for Cooperatives Ngobi Gume has advised an association of the 11th intake (1996) of the Uganda Police Force to form a cooperative so us to uplift the economic status of all their members.

Gume outlined the various benefits their association (class of 1996) would get from being a cooperative. He however challenged them to first agree on their long term goals, and assured them of full support as along as members can prove that they understand what they are doing.

Leading ministry official Ambrose Mugweri represented and delivered Gume's speech at the second reunion of the 11th intake of the Uganda Police Force 1996

at the Little Ritz restaurant, UMA show grounds - lugogo, Kampala.

A record 46 out of 54 members of the association turned up for their re-union on February 26th.

"Remember that to succeed, your association should be "Member Owned", "member Controlled" and "Member Used", said Gume.

Mugweri, on behalf of the minister, emphasized on transparency and members full participation in the affairs of the association if it must attain its economic, social and cultural goals. He advised that they urgently choose between being a SACCO and a Cooperative, which he preferred.

He gave examples of successful SACCOs, such as the Prisons SACCO and Enterprise Development Group as having achieved their goals because of members' commitment.

He cautioned members against the "Beggar my neighbour policy". He encouraged members to first test their efforts and be comfortable that they can work together before seeking for external support.

He asked members to show strong performance as a group and only seek for a "push" not a "start" from outside support. He pledged to give more support to members in terms of mentorship and supervision.

Minister Gume's advice was re-echoed by the intake's national chairperson Kakooza Savio Ntensibe, who gave members assurances to them from the minister if they strictly follow the Ministers advice.

The association members later agreed to extend to February 2023 the term of office for the current Executive Committee, due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. They agreed on all paying membership fee, and annual subscription before their next reunion next year.

The chairman of the association is Savio Ntesibe Kakooza, General secretary Micheal Mugisha Collins and treasurer is Moses Mutabingwa .

ENDS