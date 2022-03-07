Nigeria: Cocaine Dealing - Abba Kyari Hires Ex-AGF, Kanu Agabi, As Defence Lawyer

Mr Kyari and six other persons who are being accused of illegal cocaine peddling, are expected to take their plea in an eight-count charge before Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday.

Abba Kyari, a suspended deputy commissioner of police, has engaged a former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Kanu Agabi, to defend him in his drugs offences trial.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recently charged Mr Kyari and six others with illegal dealing in cocaine.

This newspaper reported earlier on Monday how Mr Kyari and his co-defendants were brought to Federal High Court in Abuja, the venue of the trial, in a Black Hiace bus under tight security by NDLEA operatives. The bus arrived at the court premises at 8:12 a.m.

Our reporter observed that Mr Agabi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), arrived at the courtroom and took the front row seat, exclusively reserved for senior lawyers.

Mr Kyari and six other persons, who are being accused of illegal cocaine peddling, are expected to take their plea in an eight-count charge before Emeka Nwite, of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday.

The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on February 28, filed an eight-count charge bordering on unlawfully dealing with and tampering with cocaine.

The anti-narcotics agency also accused Mr Kyari, in a count which features only him as the sole defendant, of attempting to obstruct the NDLEA and its authorised officers by offering $61,400 to a senior anti-narcotics operative as an inducement to prevent the testing of the 17.55kg of cocaine.

According to the NDLEA, four of Mr Kyari's co-defendants are said to be police officers belonging to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), a police unit that was being led by Mr Kyari until he was suspended following the charges filed against him in the U.S. last year.

The four IRT operatives charged along with Mr Kyari are -- Sunday J. Ubua, an assistant commissioner of police; Bawa James, an assistant superintendent of police; Simon Agirgba, an inspector; John Nuhu, also an inspector.

The other co-defendants are Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.