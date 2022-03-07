Zimbabwe: Chamisa Abandons VIP Enclosure Over 'Assassination Attempt'

6 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa Sunday chose to sit among his supporters during his rally at Mkoba Stadium, Gweru, following claims Zanu PF wants to kill him.

Chamisa and the CCC top brass sat among the crowd, flanked on either side by his two deputies, Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube.

Party chairperson Tabitha Khumalo, who has been ill for the past months and her deputy Job Sikhala also sat close to Chamisa.

The new setup came hours after Chamisa claimed state security agents were plotting to assassinate him at a rally in Bulawayo.

He repeated the same sentiments at Mkoba

"This government had been trying to kill me," he said, adding: "We have done away with this system of chefs. Chefs are the citizens, not the president."

The move, according to party deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba, is designed to show that the party is yet to elect its leaders.

"This is a citizens' movement and this new setup indicates the structure of our new party which is yet to be elected," said Siziba.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X